SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA —Author Bruce David Badrigian has launched a new website and blog to tell the tales of his family’s Armenian heritage, the history of the Armenian struggle, and a place for those of Armenian heritage to learn, explore, and be updated on the plight of the Armenian people.

An esteemed teacher and adjunct professor of English for over 40 years, Bruce Badrigian, the author of “Armenia’s Fingerprint”, has launched his New website www.armeniasfingerprint.com to coincide with the 106th anniversary of the start of the Armenian Genocide on Saturday, April 24th, 1915.

“After my visit to Armenia to attend the April 24th, 2019 104th Anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, my heart swelled, and my mind expanded as many first-hand accounts were shared by the many Armenians I met. Being present at the Armenian Memorial in all its brooding glory and participating as tens of thousands of Armenians from around the world came to honor their murdered ancestors, I made a promise to be more proactive on behalf of my ancestors. As these Armenian families solemnly laid flowers around the eternal flame in the center of the striking memorial, I joined them; their tears became my tears,” said Bruce Badrigian.

“Later, I was interviewed and appeared on Armenian television as I told my grandparents’ story staring into the television camera. The incredulous reporter asked, ‘You came from California, 13,000 miles to honor your grandparents?’ Armenians learn one thing early on in life; you are here because of the life-changing sacrifices your ancestors made. They suffered greatly, so you could be free from tyranny. I listened, learned, and recorded new facts and old history to my novel; thus, the newest edition stands singularly independent from the previous version. Once you read it with your mind, it will move your heart and elevate your soul.”

Armenia’s Fingerprint is a powerfully moving story about the courage, honor, sacrifice, resilience, and spiritual fortitude of the Armenian people as symbolically illustrated through the trials and travails of the Badrigian family.

Based on eyewitness testimonies, independent descriptions, and secondhand accounts passed from one generation to the next, Armenia’s Fingerprint tells the story of teenage sisters Diana and Alisia. When circumstances beyond their control test their faith, inner strength, and ability to survive, they quickly learn the meaning of life—and death.

Although they must leave their father behind and abandon their home and the life they once knew, Diana and Alisia are not alone. Accompanying them is their remarkable mother—and together, they will build a family of refugees fleeing the first modern attempt at genocide.

While the ghastly encounters within this book are not for the faint of heart, some stories need to be told without censorship or polite euphemisms. This is such a tale—a powerful story about two young girls’ triumphant survival in the face of monumental atrocity.

Author and educator, Bruce David Badrigian was born in Worcester, Massachusetts. He attended public schools at Columbus Park and South High. When he was 16, he received a scholarship to attend Outward Bound School. This experience began to change his life. After working at various factory jobs in Worcester, he ended up as a lifeguard at Coes Pond, where his first-year lifeguarding was shared with the oldest, most-loved lifeguard in the city—his dad, Simon Badrigian. This was the last summer he spent with his father, who unfortunately died at the age of 50. Bruce decided to hitchhike to California after seeing iconic pictures of scenic Highway 1 and the Big Sur area on the Central Coast of California. Weeks later, he ended up in an obscure little beach town (a mere 600 people) with an Indian name—Cayucos. In need of a job, Bruce began driving a small school bus for Mission School in SLO, which provided him an income to pursue his college ambitions. He worked summers and holidays at Hearst Castle as a bus driver and tour guide as he attended Cuesta College and California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo. After graduating from Cal Poly in 1978 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in English and a CA Teaching Credential, Badrigian later earned his Master’s in Education and a Reading Specialist Degree from Cal Poly while teaching full-time.

After graduating, Badrigian began teaching at Mission School and later accepted a teaching and coaching position at Morro Bay High School, which lasted thirty-three years. He is remembered as someone who loved his students like his own children. Before he retired, he served his colleagues as President of the San Luis Coastal Teachers’ Association for six years. After retiring, he was hired as a University Supervisor teaching and mentoring student teachers at Cal Poly. Mr. Badrigian also taught new and aspiring teachers for 5 years at the University of La Verne. He currently teaches English part-time at Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo County and has been an adjunct professor there for 21 years.