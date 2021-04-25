The Social Democrat Hunchakian Party Central Committee welcomes the use of the word “Genocide” by President Joe Biden in his statement issued on the occasion of the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

The accurate characterization of this historic fact is first and foremost a rectification of omission by previous US administrations and it permanently puts an end to the political exploitation of the issue of the Armenian Genocide, as well as to the yearly expectations and disappointments of the Armenian-American community and Armenians at large.

This momentous event is made more significant in light of the key role Turkey played during the recent war against Artsakh unleashed by Azerbaijan and its apparent hostile stance toward Armenians. This is also an unequivocal repudiation of Turkey’s denialist policy and a clear message that its decades long tactics of political pressure and misinformation have failed and the moment has arrived for Turkey to face its own history.

On this occasion, we express our gratitude towards President Biden, who by placing truth and human justice above political calculations took the courageous step of formally recognizing the Armenian Genocide. We are hopeful that during these challenging times his administration will bolster the US assistance towards the growth and development of Armenia and Artsakh, while redoubling its efforts within the Minsk Group to resolve the Artsakh conflict based on the right to self-determination of its people.

This occasion should also serve as an impetus for us to move beyond the Genocide recognition phase and embark on the development of the conceptual framework of restoration of our rights. This challenging task requires enormous human and material resources which can only be achieved through unity and collaborative efforts of all Armenians.

May the memory of the martyrs of the Armenian Genocide and Artsakh war live on.

SDHP Central Committee

April 24, 2021