YEREVAN — German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has congratulated Yerevan and Baku for reaching a consensus on the draft of a peace agreement, noting that the document could pave the way for long-term peace in the region.

While emphasizing that the sides have not yet reached the final stage, President Steinmeier stated, “It is desirable that both parties take advantage of this opportunity to establish lasting and stable peace in the South Caucasus.”

Steinmeier urged both sides to promptly sign, ratify, and implement the peace agreement.

“We hope that these negotiations will reach their conclusion and lead to peace and stability. We will continue to discuss this, including the day after tomorrow in Baku with our other partners,” the German President said during a joint press conference with Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan.

Steinmeier arrived in Yerevan the previous day and is scheduled to visit Baku on April 2. This marks the German President’s first visit to both Yerevan and Baku.

During his stay, Steinmeier visited the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial, paying tribute to the victims of the Armenian Genocide. While in Yerevan, he will also meet with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and travel to Dilijan and Lake Sevan.