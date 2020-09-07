Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

SKOPJE — Spanish coach Joaquín Caparrós could not start his career at the helm of the Armenian national team with victory, after falling 2-1 to North Macedonia on Saturday in the first day of the Nations League.

The Armenian team could not overcome the early goal of Macedonia, which went ahead after 5 minutes of play on the scoreboard with a penalty converted Leeds United player Egzijan Alioski.

Ilija Nestorovski converted a second penalty in the 37th minute to make it 2-0 for Macedonia.

Tigran Barseghyan (Armenia) scored from a penalty in the injury time to make it 2-1.

Armenia will face Estonia next on September 8.

Armenia had seven newcomers on the team, while captain Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Gevorg Ghazaryan and Hoffenheim’s Sargis Adamyan were missing.

“Naturally, when the leader of the team does not play, it affects the team, but we have what we have. We should try to show a team game, focus on our game qualities,” the head coach said before the meeting.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

2nd Annual ” Peace and Unity ” Concert

PASADENA — 2nd annual ” Peace and Unity ” concert  is a…

Turkish Military to Send Inspection Team to Armenia

ANKARA — Turkey will send troops to Armenia on Oct. 11 in…

14 Former PACE Members Sanctioned Over Corruption Allegations

YEREVAN (Armradio) — The PACE Committee on Rules of Procedure has found…

Postponed

PASADENA — Due to the prevailing conditions of “Corona” virus and the…