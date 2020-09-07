SKOPJE — Spanish coach Joaquín Caparrós could not start his career at the helm of the Armenian national team with victory, after falling 2-1 to North Macedonia on Saturday in the first day of the Nations League.

The Armenian team could not overcome the early goal of Macedonia, which went ahead after 5 minutes of play on the scoreboard with a penalty converted Leeds United player Egzijan Alioski.

Ilija Nestorovski converted a second penalty in the 37th minute to make it 2-0 for Macedonia.

Tigran Barseghyan (Armenia) scored from a penalty in the injury time to make it 2-1.

Armenia will face Estonia next on September 8.

Armenia had seven newcomers on the team, while captain Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Gevorg Ghazaryan and Hoffenheim’s Sargis Adamyan were missing.

“Naturally, when the leader of the team does not play, it affects the team, but we have what we have. We should try to show a team game, focus on our game qualities,” the head coach said before the meeting.