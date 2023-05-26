WASHINGTON, DC — Following Russia’s attack on Ukraine, attitudes towards Russia in former Soviet countries have significantly deteriorated, as indicated by recent polls conducted by the Gallup Center.

Traditionally regarded as a zone of interest and special influence by the Kremlin, the number of people who approve of the Russian government’s actions has declined by over 10 percent in the former Soviet Union.

Even in historically “pro-Russian” countries such as Armenia, Moldova, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan, the number of individuals condemning the Russian leader’s actions has surpassed those who support them.

In Armenia, alongside the decrease in approval for the Russian leadership, there has been an increase in sympathy towards the United States and China.

Notably, the number of Russian sympathizers in Azerbaijan has decreased by 2.6 times, representing only 23 percent of the respondents.

While the number of Russian sympathizers remains relatively high in Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, it has also experienced a significant decline.

Furthermore, Gallup’s findings reveal that the Russian government has lost the support of Russians residing in neighboring countries due to the war.

For the first time in the 15-year history of Gallup polls, a majority of Russians in Estonia and Latvia hold a negative view of Russian politics. Similar sentiments have also been observed among Russians living in Kazakhstan.

Simultaneously, Gallup reports that in Ukraine, the Baltic states, and the majority of other post-Soviet states, the rating of the United States government now surpasses that of the Russian government.