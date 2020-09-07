Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

VAN — The annual Divine Liturgy was held at Surb Khach (Holy Cross) Armenian Church on Akhtamar Island in Lake Van on Sunday amid precautionary measures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The mass, which normally draws thousands of local and international tourists, this year gathered a limited number of visitors due to virus safety measures.

A 25-member delegation accompanied the Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople, Archbishop Sahak Mashalyan, who presided over the mass. Religious services were resumed in the church in 2010 after a 95-year hiatus.

Akhtamar church was built between 915 and 921 A.D. by architect Bishop Manuel under the sponsorship of Gagik I Artsruni of the Kingdom of Vaspurakan.

The church, which has a special place in East-West Christian art, carries the most important adornments and the most comprehensive wall reliefs of its time and was added to UNESCO’s Tentative List of World Heritage in 2015.

The church was abandoned after the Armenian Genocide of 1915. Believed to have been constructed to house a piece of the “True Cross,” which was used in the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, the church was restored in 2005 and opened in 2007. The church is usually open to visitors as a museum.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Artsakh Foreign Minister, OSCE Rep. Discuss Situation on the Line of Contact

YEREVAN (Armradio) — On January 24, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic…

ECHR Rules in Favor of Turkish Politician to Deny the Armenian Genocide

STRASBOURG — In a landmark verdict, the European Court of Human Rights…

EyeCare Project Announces Appointment of Rostom Sarkissian as Director of Development

NEWPORT BEACH, CA — The Armenian EyeCare Project (AECP) is pleased to…

Maria Zakharova – Compromise on Karabakh Conflict Resolution Should Not Harm People Living There

MOSCOW — Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova stated that compromise in…