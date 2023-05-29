Author
YEREVAN — Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on winning reelection in a weekend run-off vote.

“Congratulations to President Erdogan on his re-election,” Pashinyan tweeted on Sunday evening shortly after the release of official election results that showed Erdogan winning over 52 percent of the vote.

“Looking forward to continuing working together towards full normalization of relations between our countries,” he wrote.

“We hope that after the presidential election in Turkey we will be able to continue the process of normalizing of our relations . This is also one of the highly important items on our agenda,” Pashinyan told lawmakers at a joint committee session for preliminary debates of the 2022 government budget report.

