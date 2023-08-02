YEREVAN — More than 7000 ethnic Armenian athletes from 179 cities of the world will compete for the medals of the Eighth Pan-Armenian Summer Games scheduled to take place in Armenia on August 5-19 under the sponsorship of Team Telecom Armenia, the press service of the telecom company reported.

The opening ceremony of the 8th Summer Pan-Armenian Games will be held on August 5th in Gyumri, second largest city in Armenia.

The games include 19 sporting events. The tournaments will be held in the capital Yerevan, as well as in Shirak, Kotayk, Ararat, Aragatsotn, Gegharkunik and Tavush marzes (provinces).

Speaking about the idea of the Pan-Armenian Games, Chairman of the Pan-Armenian Games World Committee Ishkhan Zakaryan noted that the sports festival, which was born 25 years ago, is based on pan-Armenianism, the strength of the Armenian world.

“The Pan-Armenian Games are aimed at preserving and strengthening of the Armenian identity. I would like to single out our sponsors and benefactors, thanks to whom the games become a reality,” he said.

The Pan-Armenian Games are held every 4 years. They were first held in 1999.