Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, delivering U.S. 2018 Country Reports
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

WASHINGTON, DC — The Armenian Council of America calls on Secretary of State Pompeo to visit Armenia during his current Europe tour. Millions of Armenian-Americans would welcome such a demonstration of support to the democratically elected governments of Armenia and Artsakh.

At the moment, the Republic of Armenia and its counterpart, the Republic of Artsakh is under attack by Azerbaijan, headed by the dictatorial Aliyev regime. We call on the United States Administration to condemn the Azerbaijani government in this unprecedented escalation of violence and the complete disregard towards the State Department’s mission at the OSCE Minsk Group.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Armenian Catholic Priest and His Father Killed in Northern Syria, ISIS Claims Responsibility

QAMISHLI — Armenian Catholic priest Fr Hovsep Bidoyan was murdered on Monday,…

Daniel Varoujan Hejinian Awarded with Two Medals from Republic of Armenia

By Heghineh Gevorgyan Armenian American painter and community activist Daniel Varoujan Hejinian…

Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan Hold a Meeting in Bratislava

BRATISLAVA — The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and…

3 More Die of COVID-19 in Armenia

YEREVAN — Armenia’s Ministry of Health reports the largest increase number of…