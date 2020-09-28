WASHINGTON, DC — The Armenian Council of America calls on Secretary of State Pompeo to visit Armenia during his current Europe tour. Millions of Armenian-Americans would welcome such a demonstration of support to the democratically elected governments of Armenia and Artsakh.

At the moment, the Republic of Armenia and its counterpart, the Republic of Artsakh is under attack by Azerbaijan, headed by the dictatorial Aliyev regime. We call on the United States Administration to condemn the Azerbaijani government in this unprecedented escalation of violence and the complete disregard towards the State Department’s mission at the OSCE Minsk Group.