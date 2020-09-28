NEW YORK — The UN Security Council is expected to hold emergency talks Tuesday behind closed doors on Nagorno Karabakh, where fierce fighting has raged since the weekend, diplomats told AFP on Monday.

Germany and France requested the meeting, but other European council members – Belgium, Britain and Estonia – support the move, the sources said.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on the latter’s initiative.

The Prime Minister briefed the Secretary General on the situation on the Karabakh-Azerbaijani border and stressed the fact that the war had been unleashed by Azerbaijan.

Nikol Pashinyan noted that in contrast to the escalations of previous years, this one is characterized by a very active, biased position of Turkey and a direct destabilizing presence in the Azerbaijani actions.

The UN Secretary General expressed deep concern over the current situation and developments, stressing the need to resume the peace process within the OSCE Minsk Group.