

Armenia’s Ministry of Health reports the number of positive COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases in Armenia over the past 24 hours has increased by 102, for a total of 2,884.

According to the report, as of May 7, the number of patients who have recovered from the virus now stands at 1,185.

Two more COVID-19 patients died, resulting in the total number of deaths to increase to 42.

The number of patients currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Armenia is 1,648.

In total, 28,017 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Armenia.

