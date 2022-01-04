MOSCOW — Armenia and Azerbaijan together with Russia are working out the modalities of joint infrastructure initiatives as part of a process to resume transport communications between the two South Caucasian countries, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko said in an interview with TASS news agency.

“First of all, I want to note that unblocking all economic and transport communications in the South Caucasus is one of the most important directions of a process launched to normalize relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Both will gain concrete practical benefits from peaceful coexistence. Russia is a direct participant in this process,” Rudenko said.

The deputy minister recalled that on January 11, 2021 the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed to establish a trilateral working group co-chaired by the deputy prime ministers of the three countries to deal with this process.

“Within the framework of this mechanism, important preparatory work has been done to restore both railway and automobile roads in the region. Currently, a single “package” is being finalized. This approach will ensure the sustainability of decisions,” said Rudenko.

He emphasized that the agreements reached by the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia in Sochi on November 26 gave a necessary impulse to the joint work.

“We are working to have all the modalities worked out as soon as possible and launch specific projects,” the deputy minister said.