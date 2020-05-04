LOS ANGELES – With 28 new deaths in the past 24 hours, and a total of 1,256 deaths and 26,217 positive COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases in Los Angeles County, the LA County Department of Public Health – Environmental Health Specialist Nona Oganisyan, issued a message in Armenian today during the daily press briefing, urging the Armenian-American community to continue following safe practices to avoid getting infected along with updated statistical data.

The City of Los Angeles, is providing free COVID-19 testing to all Los Angeles City residents, whether or not you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. Priority for the same or next day testing will still be given to people with symptoms, such as fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Testing is also prioritized for certain critical front-line workers who interact with the public while working. All Los Angeles County residents can find out if they are eligible for a test and schedule an appointment at a drive-up mobile testing site, by visiting https://covid19.lacounty.gov/testing/.

The latest figures, according to the LA County Public Health Department website, the city of Glendale continues as one of the highest affected with 588 positive COVID-19 cases, and 25 deaths to date. Other areas with high populations of Armenian-Americans, include Burbank (260 cases), East Hollywood (136 cases), Hollywood (199 cases), Little Armenia (92 cases), Montebello (157 cases), North Hollywood (398 cases), Northridge (181 cases), Pasadena (439 cases), Sunland (101 cases), and Tujunga (73 cases).

For a complete up to date list of COVID-19 posit cases by cities and institutions, visit: http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

An interactive dashboard is available that provides an overview on COVID-19 testing, cases and deaths along with maps and graphs showing testing, cases and death data by community poverty level, age, sex and race/ethnicity. To view Public Health’s COVID-19 Surveillance Dashboard, visit:

http://dashboard.publichealth.lacounty.gov/covid19_surveillance_dashboard/ .

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has expanded their list of symptoms that people are experiencing when they are positive for COVID-19, these are; having a cough, shotness of breath, having a fever, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, having a sore throat, and a new loss of taste or smell. Be on the lookout for these symptoms and call your provider if you are experiencing even mild illness. If you need a provider, call 211.

Given the current economic crisses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, calling 211 can also connect older adults and people with differing abilities to delivery of meals and critical goods.