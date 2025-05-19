Tehran Reaffirms Support for Armenia’s Territorial Integrity and Sovereignty

TEHRAN, IRNA – Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, Ali-Akbar Ahmadian has called for enhanced cooperation between Iran and Armenia, emphasizing that the Islamic Republic will not allow adversaries to undermine relations between the two neighbors.

Ahmadian made the remarks on Sunday during a meeting with his Armenian counterpart, Armen Grigoryan, who has traveled to Tehran to attend the Tehran Dialogue Forum.

He said that one of Iran’s key policies is “to maintain good relations with all its neighbors,” even though “foreign powers are not interested in lasting peace in the region.”

Highlighting historical and geographical commonalities, the top security official stressed the need for Iran and Armenia to strengthen ties without restrictions. “Comprehensive cooperation between the two sides is in the interest of regional peace and stability,” he added.

Grigoryan echoed Ahmadian’s sentiments, stressing the importance of increasing economic and trade exchanges. “The development of our relations is not dependent on the will of others,” he asserted.

He also expressed gratitude for Iran’s support, noting that Armenia has benefited from “the technical and engineering expertise of Iranians,” particularly through the involvement of private firms in various development projects.

Earlier, while addressing the Tehran Dialogue Forum, the top Armenian security official said that Iran and Armenia have no obstacles in developing bilateral relations. “We have shown how neighbors can cooperate with each other, how solutions can be found for many problems, and how we can cooperate,” he said.

Pointing to the opening address at the forum by President Masoud Pezeshkian, he stressed the need for coordinated efforts to bring peace to the region and boost cooperation between countries.

Grigoryan said that the “Zangezur Corridor,” originally proposed by Azerbaijan, no longer exists. However, Armenia’s “Crossroads of Peace” initiative remains active, with the goal of removing obstacles and enhancing economic infrastructure to promote investment and regional stability.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he hailed the presence of the Armenian community in Iran, calling it a platform for promoting Armenia-Iran relations to another level.

Grigoryan also held a meeting met with the Foreign Minister of the Iran, Abbas Araghchi, in Tehran, where he presented the latest developments in the process of normalizing relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as the efforts being made by the Armenian government, Grigoryan’s office has said.

The parties emphasized the importance of signing a peace treaty. Araghchi reaffirmed Iran’s clear stance and support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Armenia. The meeting focused on the regional security situation, and the need for stable and lasting peace was underlined.