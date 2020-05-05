Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

YEREVAN — The peaceful resolution of the NK conflict remains the top priority of Armenia’s foreign policy, Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan told lawmakers at a hearing on the government’s action plan’s execution.

Mnatsakanyan said that Armenia has clearly defined its approaches in the resolution of the NK conflict, and these approaches have been expressed at numerous occasions, including during the 2019 OSCE ministerial in Bratislava.

According to him, Armenia will not make unilateral concessions on Karabakh and has always said that the solution to the problem is based on the principle of mutual concessions.

“No one can expect any steps from Armenia, involving concessions, and that could harm our national security,” Mnatsakanyan said.

According to him, it is clear that the issue is being actively discussed in the domestic political field, “domestic policy remains domestic policy, and you cannot run away from it.”

According to the minister, the security of the people of Karabakh has been declared a priority by the Armenian side, and the primary task of Armenia is to ensure existential security.

“There will be no repetition of April 2016, there will be no 1991-1994. For this we have enough determination,” the Foreign Minister noted, adding that there is a national consensus on this issue, which only strengthens the position of the Armenian side.

“With this goal Armenia continued closely cooperating with international mediators, the Minsk Group co-chairs, in the direction of the Artsakh conflict’s peaceful resolution. A meeting between the Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders and meetings at the foreign ministerial level have taken place. During the year it was possible to achieve two agreements – in the direction of preparing the populations to peace and creating conditions conducive for peace,” FM Mnatsakanyan said.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

OSCE Forced by Azerbaijan to Close Yerevan Office

YEREVAN (RFE/RL) — Ignoring U.S. concerns, Azerbaijan on Thursday succeeded in forcing…

Lessons From Ongoing Unrest in Tunisia

YEREVAN — The Armenian Center for National and International Studies (ACNIS) held…

\”20 Gallows\” The Martyrdom of 20 Armenians

June 15, 2011 marks the 96th anniversary of the martyrdom of 20…

Major Vahe Avetian Laid to Rest Amid Continuing Protest Against Oligarchs

YEREVAN –Thousands of people – Avetian’s relatives, friends and colleagues, as well…