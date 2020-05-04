According to a statement from the Information Center in Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), 4 new COVID-19 (coronavirus) cases have been registered. The statement conveyed that Artsakh received “27 out of the 57 tests sent to Armenia for examination, and the 4 new COVID-19 positive cases are family members of a known infected person from the Shahumyan region and have been self-isolated.”

“The results of the remaining 30 tests will be available in the near future.” The statement continued.

To date, a total of 24 cases have been registered by Artsakh’s Ministry of Health. Currently 62 individuals are in quarantine or isolation.

In total, 554 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Artsakh.