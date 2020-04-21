LOS ANGELES – With 46 new deaths in the past 24 hours, and a total of 15,140 COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases in Los Angeles County, the LA County Department of Public Health – Environmental Health Specialist Nona Oganisyan, issued a message in Armenian today during the daily press briefing, urging the Armenian-American community to continue following safe practices to avoid getting infected along with updated statistical data.

To find out if you’re eligible for a test and to schedule an appointment at a drive-up mobile testing site in Los Angeles County, please visit https://covid19.lacounty.gov/testing/.

The latest figures, according to the LA County Public Health Department website, the city of Glendale continues as one of the highest affected with 369 cases to date. Other areas with high populations of Armenian-Americans, include Burbank 151 cases), East Hollywood (80 cases), Hollywood (157 cases), Little Armenia (72 cases), Montebello (88 cases), North Hollywood (200 cases), Northridge (101 cases), Pasadena (249 cases), Sunland (46 cases), and Tujunga (35 cases).

Additionally, it is being reported that the following skilled nursing and assisted living facilities with high numbers of Armenian residents have been affected: Alexandria Care Center, Montrose Healthcare Center, Glendale Post Acute Center, Ararat Convalescent Hospital, Ararat Assisted Living, Brier Oak on Sunset and Burbank Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center among others.

For a complete up to date list of COVID-19 posit cases by cities and institutions, visit:

http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/