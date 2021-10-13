LISBON — The Armenian Communities Department of the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation is happy to announce the launch of the Zndoog.com website, the first of its kind Western Armenian Educational Resource Centre.

Zndoog.com is a dynamic new website for educators, parents and other individuals who need modern pedagogical resources in the Western Armenian language. It brings together in one online location various tools, teaching materials, publications (including textbooks), audio-visual items, cartoons, music and even games that are essential for language acquisition by various age groups. Many of the items are specifically developed for Zndoog, such as lesson plans for teachers and helpful pedagogic videos. The entries are easily accessible and can be searched by age group, genre, title and author. All items are in Western Armenian.

Currently, Zndoog contains over 170 resources. It will continue to expand by adding new materials on a regular basis. People can submit materials to be featured on Zndoog.com following established guidelines and Zndoog’s overall student-centred contemporary pedagogic approach.

Zndoog.com will be launched on Saturday 16 October 2021 at 20:00 (Lisbon Time). The use of the website will be demonstrated and a panel of experts will discuss the concept and philosophy behind its creation, its practical use, its target audience and use in the educational systems of the diaspora.

The roundtable will be moderated by Razmik Panossian, Director of the Armenian Communities Department of the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation.

The discussants include:

-Ani Garmiryan, Senior Officer responsible for Western Armenian Revitalization Projects and School Support, Armenian Communities Department, Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation.

-Christian Batikian, Author and Lecturer in Armenian Literature, INALCO, Paris, France.

-Haiganoush Minasian, Principal, Zavarian Armenian School, Athens, Greece.

-Mary Gulumian, Executive Director, Armenian National Education Committee, Prelacy of Eastern United States, New York, USA.

-Nanor Sarkis, Armenian Language Teacher, AGBU Alex Manoogian School, Montreal, Canada.

-Nora Sarafian Tachjian, Armenian Language Coordinator and Teacher, Saint Mesrop Arabian School, Alfortville, France.

The roundtable will take place in Armenian

Launch date and time: Saturday 16 October 2021, 20:00 (Lisbon Time).

.Follow the launch and learn more about Zndoog!

Link for event: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87386495798

For more information about this project and other initiatives visit the website https://gulbenkian.pt/armenian-communities/ and subscribe to the newsletter.