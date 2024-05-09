SACRAMENTO — On a working visit to the US, Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan met with California Governor Gavin Newsom in Sacramento.

The sides highly appreciated the close and multi-layered three-decade cooperation between Armenia and the in all directions. It was emphasized that the Armenian community, which is mostly represented in California, has its own role in Armenian-American relations.

President Vahagn Khachaturyan emphasized that the multi-sectoral cooperation with the US, and in particular with the state of California, is of special importance for Armenia in a number of ways.

The President noted that the high-tech sector has significantly strengthened its position in the Armenian economy in recent years, and since a number of the largest companies in that field are represented in California, “Silicon Valley”, there is a need to promote cooperation between Armenia and California.

Governor Gavin Newsom was interested in the developments of Armenia’s economic policy in recent years, and particularly in the measures implemented by the state during the Covid pandemic and the period following the pandemic.

President Vahagn Khachaturyan noted that in the conditions of the pandemic crisis, the Armenian government implemented a number of steps that enabled the country’s economy to quickly recover in the post-covid period.

The President stressed that the implementation of such programs became possible as a result of democratic reforms and strengthening of democratic institutions implemented in the political and economic life of Armenia in recent years. In this context, Vahagn Khachaturyan also thanked the US senior leadership for the support provided to Armenia in strengthening democracy and implementing democratic reforms.

During the conversation, the parties exchanged thoughts on regional and global developments and existing challenges. Both sides emphasized the importance of settling the hot conflicts through peaceful negotiation and finding solutions.

Referring to the regional realities of the South Caucasus and the principles of Armenia’s foreign policy, President Vahagn Khachaturyan reaffirmed Armenia’s determination and unequivocal position to build good-neighborly relations with its neighbors, an expression of which is the border delimitation process currently being carried out for the first time between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

At the end of the meeting, President Vahagn Khachaturyan invited Governor Gavin Newsom to visit Armenia any time convenient to him, which will be an additional incentive for the expansion of cooperation between Armenia and California.