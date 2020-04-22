Armenia’s National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports the number of positive COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases in Armenia over the last 24 hours has increased by 72, for a total 1,473.

According to the Center’s official website, as of April 22, 2020, the number of patients who have recovered from the virus has increased by 24 and now totals 633.

Armenian Health Minister Arsen Torosyan said on his Facebook page that there are elderly patients among those who have recovered. According to the minister, the oldest patient to have recovered from COVID-19 is a 93-year-old woman.

“In order to protect our fathers and mothers, grandparents, we must stay at home,” the stated the Minister of Health of Armenia.

There are 816 patients currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Armenia and 14,966 patients have tested negative to the virus.

In total, 24 patients diagnosis with COVID-19 have died in Armenia.