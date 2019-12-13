Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

YEREVAN — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan thanked the U.S. Congress on Friday for recognizing the 1915 Armenian genocide in Ottoman Turkey, saying that resolutions adopted by it will help to reduce Turkish threat to Armenia’s security.

“On behalf of the Armenian people I want to say words of appreciation to all members of the U.S. Senate,” said Pashinyan. “I also want to say words of appreciation to members of the House of Representatives. As you know, the House of Representatives also adopted at the end of October a resolution recognizing the Armenian genocide.”

“For us, international recognition of the Armenian genocide also has a security component,” he told government officials in Yerevan. “This process is important in terms of ensuring the security of our country and people.”

Pashinyan charged that Turkey’s continuing denial of the genocide coupled with its economic blockade of Armenia pose a serious security threat to his country. He accused Ankara of also pursuing “aggressive policies” towards Turkey’s virtually all other neighbors.

“The international community should express a clear position on Turkey’s actions and also encourage Turkey to reappraise and reconsider its role in our region,” he said.

In a resolution adopted by unanimous consent on Thursday, the U.S. Senate said “it is the policy of the United States to commemorate the Armenian Genocide through official recognition and remembrance.”

The Turkish government strongly condemned the move, with Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu calling it a “political show” that “has no validity whatsoever.” “This resolution of the Senate is one of the disgraceful examples of politicization of history,” read a separate statement released by the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

The resolution drew universal praise from Armenia and its worldwide Diaspora. Pashinyan called it a “historic event” immediately after its passage on Thursday.

As well as blasting Ankara the following morning, the prime minister made clear that just like the previous Armenian governments his administration stands for normalizing Turkish-Armenian relations “without preconditions.” “We have said that for us recognition of the Armenian genocide is not on the agenda of our relations with Turkey,” he said.

Turkey continues to make the establishment of diplomatic relations and opening of its border with Armenia conditional on a resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict acceptable to Azerbaijan. Turkish leaders regularly reaffirm this precondition.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Armenian Opposition Youth Activists Sentenced to Prison Terms

YEREVAN — Four young activists of the Armenian National Congress (ANC) who…

Mer Hooys Continues to Save Lives in Armenia

LOS ANGELES — The Mer Hooys program has welcomed 8 new girls…

Reward Offered for Azeri Writer\’s Ear

BAKU — A pro-government party in Azerbaijan has offered a reward to…

Tufts University Roundtable: Karabakh Must Fully Participate in Talks

MEDFORD, MA — Robert Avetisyan, Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR) Permanent Representative to the…