WASHINGTON – Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Senator Ted Cruz (R-T.X), led the way for the Senate to pass S. Res. 150 by Unanimous Consent. The legislation formally recognizes the Armenian Genocide.

Today was Menendez’s fourth attempt in the last month to get the Senate to pass the resolution and affirm the historical facts of the genocide, 104 years after it occurred.

“ACA extends its gratitude to Senators Menendez and Cruz for their tireless efforts in getting S Res 150 passed unanimously in the US Senate,” said ACA Chairman Sevak Khatchadorian. “With the earlier passage of the Armenian Genocide resolution in the House, and today, the Senate, our decades-long work of advocacy towards this issue has paid off and we are proud that the US government has chosen humanity over geopolitics.”

Previously, every time the Resolution was put on the Senate floor, a Republican Senator, urged by the White House, blocked it.