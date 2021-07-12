YEREVAN — Argentine-Armenian businessman and philanthropist Eduardo Ernekian is determined to continue large investments in Armenia He stated this today at a meeting with the acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

PM Pashinyan noted in his greeting remarks: “I am pleased to hold another meeting with you. Your visit, such meetings are always important, since you are one of the most important investors in the Republic of Armenia, in particular, one of the most important Diaspora-based investors in the Republic of Armenia. Therefore, I think that your investment mood shall predetermine the overall investment sentiment in the Republic of Armenia. Our country has been through very hard trials. Just a few days ago my government reaffirmed its mandate in the June 20 elections under the slogan “There is a future.” I hope your agenda, too, is aimed at restoring Armenia’s economic optimism and our faith in the future. We value your personal role here a lot.”

In turn, Eduardo Eurnekian congratulated Nikol Pashinyan on his Civil Contract party’s victory in the latest parliamentary elections. “Mr. Prime Minister, I am touched by your kind remarks. The pandemic has regretfully changed our agenda in terms of timing, space and flights, but we seem to be overcoming the crisis. Mr. Prime Minister, I did not want it to be long, I wanted to come over and congratulate you on your election win as soon as possible, as we supported your victory from the very outset. We are investing in different spheres, and we tend to continue to make large-scale investments in Armenia. We are currently negotiating with a bank. We can see a good growth in tourist flows, and fortunately, we will soon offer a new investment portfolio in the sphere of airport construction. My cousin Martin, who is in charge of all this, will be coming to Armenia very soon to get in touch with your designated contact and discuss the investment plan. We are very much pleased with the developments in the wine and viticulture sector that we have been able to identify, invest in and reform. Armenian wines are today commonplace throughout Europe.”

Nikol Pashinyan and Eduardo Eurnekian discussed the programs implemented by Armenia International Airports CJSC in Armenia. In particular, reference was made to the development and improvement of lifeline infrastructure, renovation and further operation of Yerevan’s Zvartnots and Gyumri’s Shirak airports, which are being managed by the company under a concession arrangement. Views were exchanged on other business projects planned or implemented by companies owned by Eduardo Eurnekian in Armenia.