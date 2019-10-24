Author
FRESNO — The Armenian Studies Program is pleased to announce that a $50,000 endowment has been established at Fresno State through a generous donation from Clara Bousian Bedrosian of Fowler, California. The Clara Bousian Bedrosian Endowed Fund will benefit the Armenian Studies Program in two ways: by supporting qualified students studying in the Armenian Studies Program with scholarships and by supporting the Armenian Studies Program Lecture Series. ASP Coordinator Prof. Barlow Der Mugrdechian thanked Mrs. Bousian Bedrosian at a gathering held at her home in Fowler, in the presence of family members.

“This endowment will benefit generations of Fresno State students and enhances the Armenian Studies Program,” said Der Mugrdechian. “Mrs. Bedrosian’s gift is important in highlighting the partnership between the Program and the community.”

Mrs. Bousian Bedrosian is a 1958 graduate of Fresno State.

