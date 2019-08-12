LONDON — Alan Andranik Gogbashian has been appointed Her Majesty’s Ambassador to the Republic of Armenia, UK government’s press service reported. He will replace Ms Judith Farnworth who has served as British ambassador in Yerevan for the last four years. She will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment.

Gogbashian has headed various divisions at the British Foreign Office since 2014. He was Britain’s deputy head of mission in Morocco from 2011-2014.

This is the first time that a Diaspora Armenian will be ambassador to Armenia. Gogbashian will take up his appointment during September 2019.

Meanwhile, the British Embassy in Yerevan touted on Monday a “substantial” increase in commercial ties between the two countries.

“Growth in trade turnover was 42 percent and 18 percent in 2017 and 2018 respectively,” it said in written comments to RFE/RL’s Armenian service. “There was a substantial growth in the UK’s investment flows to Armenia over the past four years in sectors such as ICT, pharmaceutical and mining.”

“The British Embassy in Yerevan sees further potential for growth and is working with UK companies and sectors in Armenia to encourage more UK trade and investment,” it added.

The British mission also said London is committed to helping Armenia become a “democratic, prosperous and resilient country.”

“To do this, over the last year or so, the UK has increased its support to Armenia’s domestic reform agenda,” it said. “We supported delivery of the free and fair elections last December and now we are focusing on helping to strengthen Armenia’s institutions, which is crucial for Armenia’s long-term development. We are doing this through a range of governance and economic reforms, defense reform, efforts to tackle corruption and uphold human rights.”