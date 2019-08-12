Author
YEREVAN — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will depart Armenia for the U.S. on September 22, where he plans to meet with the Armenian community of Los Angeles during a public gathering at Grand Park in  Los Angeles.

”The much anticipated meeting will take place on September 22 at 4 pm. I invite all of you to Grand Park of Los Angeles, where I will give a speech,” stated Pashinyan in a live Facebook post. “I invite our compatriots from Los Angeles and nearby cities. I hope we will discuss the agenda which we last touched upon during the gathering in Stepanakert. I hope we will organize a powerful gathering that day in Los Angeles, which many people righteously call the capital of the Diaspora and I believe my visit will be productive,” added Pashinyan.

The Prime Minister emphasized that Los Angeles was one of the major centers of support for the non-violent, Velvet Revolution which took place in Armenia. “I highly appreciate the support of the Armenians in Los Angeles and I believe this is a very important meeting and highly anticipated meeting, at least for me. I hope this is also a highly anticipated meeting for the Armenians of Los Angeles and nearby cities as well.” Pashinyan concluded.

