YEREVAN — Armenia has fulfilled its obligations under Article 8 of the November 9, 2020 trilateral statement and returned all Azerbaijani prisoners of war, including the two persons convicted for the murder of a minor in 2014, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Anna Naghdalyan says.

“The growing pressure on Azerbaijan from various countries and international organizations shows that a consensus is being formed in the international community on the immediate repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war and hostages in accordance with the requirements of international humanitarian law,” she said.

The comments come after the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs issued a statement on May 5, urging the sides to fully and expeditiously complete the exchange process for all prisoners, detainees, and remains, and to respect their obligations to ensure the humane treatment of detainees.

In response to the accusations from the Azerbaijani of the refusal to provide information about the missing during the first Artsakh War and on minefields, the Spokesperson said: “In the light of growing international pressure Azerbaijan is trying to bring forward a fake agenda, seeking an excuse for its own failure to meets its commitments.”

“Armenia is always ready to cooperate with international partners in solving humanitarian problems,” Naghdalyan stated.

