Top Posts
Home Armenia PM Pashinian: “We Have Delivered All the Promises of the Revolution”
ArmeniaFeaturedNewsPolitics

PM Pashinian: “We Have Delivered All the Promises of the Revolution”

November 21, 2018

YEREVAN — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian on Tuesday claimed to have delivered on all the promises which he made to Armenians when leading the mass protests that brought him to power in May.

Pashinian argued that he ousted Armenia’s longtime former leader, Serzh Sarkisian, without bloodshed, launched a crackdown on corruption and broke up economic monopolies after taking over the government, and prevented fraud in local elections subsequently held in various parts of the country. He said his government has also ensured that everyone is equal before the law.

“There is only one conclusion that can be drawn from this: in the Republic of Armenia power has been fully given back to the people and really belongs to the people,” Pashinian declared at a news conference.

The remarks came six days before the official start of campaigning for snap parliamentary elections slated for December 9. Pashinian’s My Step alliance is widely expected to win them.

“We expect that we will get a vote of confidence from our people and gain a majority in the parliament,” the premier told reporters.
Pashinian promised that in case of his victory he will strive for an “economic revolution” that will turn Armenia into an industrialized and technology-based country.

Pashinian further acknowledged that tax evasion investigations launched into other large foreign-owned companies are “causing worries” abroad. “But we are working hard to present our motives to our foreign partners so that this [negative] investment sentiment is eliminated,” he said.

The companies accused of large-scale tax evasion or other fraud include the national water operation managed by the French utility giant Veolia, Armenia’s gas distribution network owned by Russia’s Gazprom conglomerate and the Armenian state railway also managed by the Russians. All of them strongly deny the accusations brought against them following the dramatic regime change in Yerevan.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related News

Angry Protesters in Gyumri Demand Hand Over of Permyakov to the Armenian Side

January 14, 2015

Armenia to Modernization Armed Forces With Long-Range Precision-Guided Weapons

December 13, 2010

European Firms Discuss Investment Plans In Karabakh

February 4, 2011

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown to Feature Armenia and Artsakh

October 18, 2017

Armenia Inches Closer to Snap Parliamentary Elections

October 24, 2018

Coffee Reading Reception & Conversation with Artist at the Closing of COFFEESCAPES

January 29, 2018

Dr Mary Papazian Inaugurated as San Jose State University President

May 10, 2017

PACE MPs Call for International Recognition of Karabakh

January 27, 2011

The Armenian Heartthrob

September 15, 2011

USAID Defends Support For Armenian Anti-Graft Drive

August 10, 2015

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.