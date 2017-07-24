Armenia to Participate in International Army Games-2017

MOSCOW — More than 1,200 military from 22 countries have already arrived in Russia to begin preparations for the Army Games 2017 competitions, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday, according to Sputnik Agency.

The Russian defense ministry said teams from Angola, Armenia, Belarus, Venezuela, Zimbabwe, Egypt, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Kirgizstan, China, Kuwait, Laos, Mongolia, Nicaragua, Serbia, Tajikistan, Uganda, Uzbekistan and South Africa have already began training at the sites of Tank Biathlon, Military Medical Relay Race, Army Scout Masters and Field Kitchen competitions.

The annual military International Army Games-2017 are set to be held on July 28 — August 12. This year, the 14-day competitions will take place at 22 training ranges in Russia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and China. Observers from seven countries will follow the events.