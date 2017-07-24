Top Posts
Home Armenia Armenia to Participate in International Army Games-2017
ArmeniaNews

Armenia to Participate in International Army Games-2017

July 24, 2017

MOSCOW — More than 1,200 military from 22 countries have already arrived in Russia to begin preparations for the Army Games 2017 competitions, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday, according to Sputnik Agency.

The Russian defense ministry said teams from Angola, Armenia, Belarus, Venezuela, Zimbabwe, Egypt, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Kirgizstan, China, Kuwait, Laos, Mongolia, Nicaragua, Serbia, Tajikistan, Uganda, Uzbekistan and South Africa have already began training at the sites of Tank Biathlon, Military Medical Relay Race, Army Scout Masters and Field Kitchen competitions.

The annual military International Army Games-2017 are set to be held on July 28 — August 12. This year, the 14-day competitions will take place at 22 training ranges in Russia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and China. Observers from seven countries will follow the events.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related News

Azerbaijan Blacklists 335 Foreign Nationals Over Visits to Nagorno-Karabakh

August 5, 2013

Armenian Genocide Commemorations Persevere Into A New Century

April 26, 2016

Contradicting Minsk Group Co-Chairs Statement: Azerbaijan Again Warns Against Opening of Karabakh Airport

July 18, 2012

Three Political Parties Issue Announcement on April War Anniversary

March 29, 2017

Grigor Hovhannisyan Appointed Armenia’s Ambassador to the USA

January 12, 2016

Armenian Military Medical Staff Awarded by U.S. Army Saber Junction Training Center

July 25, 2016

Tigran Paskevychian’s “Oh, Fatherland, Cold and Sweet” Documentary at Ararat-Eskijian Museum

December 1, 2016

Armenian Church Canonizes 1.5 Million Genocide Victims

April 23, 2015

Steve Wozniak: I Will Tell Americans about Armenian Intellect

November 14, 2011

Turkish Law Enforcement Deliberately Failed to Prevent Hrant Dink’s Murder

June 7, 2017

Leave a Comment























 