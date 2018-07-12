“Towards Deep Tech Entrepreneurship in Armenia” a Lecture by Dr. Ashot Arzumanyan

GLENDALE — Armenian Engineers and Scientist of America presents a lecture by Dr. Ashot Arzumanyan titled ” Towards Deep Tech Entrepreneurship in Armenia” which will be held on Thursday, July 19, 2018, 7:30 pm at Armenian Society of Los Angeles, 117 south Louise St, Glendale CA 91205

Armenia is a rising star of tech entrepreneurship with the potential to become one of most prominent, next-generation technology hubs worldwide. In recent years National Instruments, VMWare, Synopsys, Oracle, Cisco, Moody’s, Help Systems and other major corporations have positioned themselves in Armenia to leverage its deep talent base. In parallel, companies launched by Armenia-based founders such as Picsart, Joomag, Teamable, and Sololearn serve customers worldwide, and have attracted top-tier Silicon Valley capital from VCs such as Sequoia, True Ventures and Learn Capital.

The time appears opportune to leverage Armenia’s talent to invent and manufacture globally-impactful technology products within Armenia.

Dr. Ashot Arzumanyan is co-founder of SmartGateVC – a seed venture-capital firm investing in deep-tech companies in Armenia. He will summarize the current outlook for Armenian tech entrepreneurship, and the emerging bright and capable teams there that are interacting with international entities. He will outline the next steps towards making Armenia a home for breakthrough technologies and innovative companies.

SmartGateVC – a seed VC focusing on AI, Security and IoT, was launched in January 2018 with Tim Draper (a first investor in Tesla, Baidu, Skype, and Hotmail) as lead investor along with a network of entrepreneurs from the US and Europe. The SmartGateVC team supports the Yerevan Machine Learning Excellence Center, Yerevan Quantum Computing Group, and the Armenia Startup Academy Pre-Acceleration Program.

Dr. Arzumanyan has extensive experience in mentorship, investment advising and deal structuring for companies across many sectors. In addition he consults on finance, strategy, performance management, business valuation, and sectoral research in the CIS, US and Middle East. He works routinely with entrepreneurs towards advancing their innovative companies to the next level.

Dr. Arzumanyan holds a PhD degree in Economics from the Yerevan State University. He teaches venture capital management for MBA students at the American University of Armenia.

This lecture is free and open to the public. Space is limited. RSVP at events@aesa.org