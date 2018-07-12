World Renowned Scientist Yuri Oganesov Granted Armenian Citizenship

YEREVAN — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian received on Wednesday Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences Yuri Oganesov, who is the research director of the Flerov Laboratory of Nuclear Reactions at the Joint Institute for Nuclear Research in Dubna. Greeting the well-known scientist, the Prime Minister appreciated Yuri Oganesov’s readiness to support the development of science in Armenia.

“You enjoy high reputation all over the world. Of course, your support will be very useful for our country and people. I have a surprise for you/ Yesterday, I signed a petition on granting you citizenship of the Republic of Armenia. I am glad that the Republic of Armenia will have a citizen like you, because I believe that actually you have been a citizen of Armenia for a long time now,” Nikol Pashinian said and expressed the hope that Yuri Oganesov would visit Armenia more frequently. The Prime Minister expressed confidence that all the projects of the famous scientist will be successfully implemented at home.

Yuri Oganesov thanked Nikol Pashinian for granting him the citizenship of the Republic of Armenia. He advised that he had already met with Minister of Education and Science Araik Harutyunian, Health Minister Arsen Torosian, and discussed with them progress in the Radioisotope Production Center project, as well as the possibility of involving physicists in this process.

During the meeting, the parties discussed various issues related to program implementation.