Top Posts
Home Armenia Baku Sponsored Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Platform on Shaky Ground
ArmeniaArmenianArtsakhNews

Baku Sponsored Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Platform on Shaky Ground

May 30, 2017

By Joshua Kucera
eurasianet.org

One of the founders of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Platform, a Baku-backed initiative ostensibly aiming to bring the peoples of the two warring countries together, has denounced the organization as a sham organized by the Azerbaijani government.

“This so-called peace platform has no connection to the Azerbaijani people and society,” said Vahan Martirosyan in an online video published on May 27. “From the beginning, it was created and managed by the Azerbaijan government and security services.”

Martirosyan was one of the three Armenian founders of the platform, which was set up late last year. The endeavor was particularly notable for the fact that it brought several Armenian activists to Azerbaijan, a country that typically denies a visa to anyone whose name ends in -yan.

That the Platform was a thinly veiled publicity stunt on the part of the Azerbaijani government was never in doubt. The Armenians involved were fringe figures, and espoused views far out of the mainstream of Armenian public opinion.

But the public denunciation of the platform by one of its founders nevertheless comes as an embarrassing blow to Baku, which had promoted the group as evidence that it — in contrast with Yerevan — was genuinely interested in the friendship of peoples.

The Platform released a statement following the video’s release, saying that it was the result of “pressure from those who don’t want peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan and continue the policy of occupation,” an apparent reference to the status of Nagorno Karabakh, a de jure part of Azerbaijan that is de facto controlled by Armenian forces.

Eynulla Fatullayev, the editor in chief of haqqin.az, an Azerbaijani pro-government news website that employed some Armenians connected with the Peace Platform, posted on facebook: “The most important thing is that in the information war, we’re taking maximum advantage of these Armenians. Now we no longer need him [Martirosyan]. We’ll use new ones and then throw them away. We never forgot that for us, the Armenian is an enemy.” A few hours later Fatullayev removed the post, however, and said that it was a “fake.”

Martirosyan’s statement was indeed curious, and somewhat hard to take entirely at face value. He claims to have “genuinely believed that by means of this [platform] we could establish peace between the two peoples,” he said in the video. “However I and several other Armenians, having seen Baku’s dirty inner workings, quickly became convinced that the real goal of this project and all of the policies of so-called tolerance was and is only to hide the true face of aggression and totalitarianism.”

Whatever the case, it’s not too hard to see this as the beginning of the end of the ill-fated platform.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Renowned Conductor Aram Gharabekian Passes Away at 58

January 11, 2014

PACE Chief Cavusoglu: Armenian-Azerbaijani Accord Will Help to Normalize Turkish-Armenian Relations

June 20, 2011

Armenia Fund Donated 26 Apartments to Homeless Gyumri Families

November 10, 2016

Works by Iranian Armenian Pioneers of Modern Art on Display at Tehran Gallery

January 9, 2017

Հանրահավաքը գերազանցել է բոլոր սպասումները. Բեյրութի Նահատակաց հրապարակում մոտ 15 000 հայ բողոքել է Էրդողանի գալստյան դեմ

November 25, 2010

CSTO Chief Deplores Azeri Shelling Of Armenian Villages

October 5, 2015

Minsk Group Co-Chairs Express Concern Over Escalation of Violence on Armenian-Azerbaijani Border

September 25, 2015

More Army Officers Fired, Prosecuted

November 18, 2010

Dr. Rouben Adalian’s Exhibit and Lecture at the Western Diocese

February 23, 2015

One-Day Conference on Armenian Hadjin At Ararat–Eskijian Museum

January 31, 2017

Leave a Reply























 