The Armenian Council of America condemns the military aggression initiated by Azerbaijan towards Armenia.

Over the past two days, the state of Azerbaijan, under the dictatorship of Ilham Aliyev, has been assaulting Armenia on the pretext of self-defense. As a result, 4 Armenian soldiers were killed by enemy fire in the Armenian-Azeri border. ACA expresses its deepest condolences to the Armenian soldiers’ families who paid the ultimate price due to Azeri dictatorship’s aggression.

For many years, Azerbaijan has broken the tri-lateral ceasefire when the Aliyev dictatorship is in one way or another in trouble. This time, Azeri dictatorship has targeted the north-eastern border of the Republic of Armenia, shelling peaceful civilian homes and infrastructure, to distract the Azeri people from its failed domestic policies in the age of COVID-19.

ACA has repeatedly raised concern over the disturbing increase in Azeri violations of the ceasefire along the contact line with Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) and Armenia. Yet, the international community remained silent within and outside of the OSCE Minsk group framework in condemning the Azeri dictatorship’s disregard to the goal of peace within the region.

ACA calls on the U.S. government to forgo standard call for restraint on both sides and forcefully condemn the unprovoked aggression unleashed by the Azeri military. When and only when the Azeri aggression is halted, can trust building measures between the two sides take place; a key component of which is the inclusion of the democratically elected representatives of the Nagorno Karabakh Republic in the peace talks.

The Armenian Council of America is committed to promote the civic and civil rights interests of the Armenian American community, and to champion the causes and concerns of the Armenian-American community within local, state, and federal governments.