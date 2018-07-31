48 Members of Congress Urge President Trump to Meet with Armenian Prime Minister Pashinian

WASHINGTON, D.C . – The Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues leadership spearheaded a letter signed by 48 Members of Congress sent to President Donald Trump today urging him to meet with newly-appointed Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinian, during the annual United Nations General Assembly held in New York in September, the Armenian Assembly of America reported.

“A conversation between President Trump and Prime Minister Pashinian emphasizing economic development, security, and democracy is critical for a strong pivot towards a strategic partnership between our countries,” Armenian Caucus Co-Chair Rep. Frank Pallone, Jr. (D-NJ) said.

The letter to President Trump says, in part: “The peaceful transition of power after the revolution is a clear indication of the will of the Armenian people, strongly demonstrating their commitment to a fairer and more democratic state. As Armenia seeks to bolster government transparency, strengthen democratic institutions, and empower civil society, it is critical for the United States to deepen its ties with this regional partner at every level of government.”

In addition, the bipartisan initiative also requested “a series of high-level conversations between [the President’s] Cabinet Secretaries and their counterparts in Armenia – many of whom have recently been appointed as members of the newly formed government.”

This month, Armenia’s First Deputy Prime Minister Ararat Mirzoyan traveled to Washington, D.C. and met with the U.S. Assistant Secretary of State, Wess Mitchell; Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD); Armenian Caucus Co-Chairs Congressmen Dave Trott (R-MI), Frank Pallone, Jr. (D-NJ), and David Valadao (R-CA); House Democracy Partnership President Peter Roskam (R-IL) and Vice President David Price (D-NC); and Congressman Brian Mast (R-FL). He also spoke before an audience of academics, diplomats, and government officials at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Last week, Armenia’s Minister of Justice Artak Zeynalyan attended the inaugural Ministerial Meeting on Advancing Religious Freedom in Washington, hosted by U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo. Currently, Armenia’s Minister of Diaspora Mkhitar Hayrapetyan is traveling throughout the United States, and hosting community town hall discussions in Los Angeles, Boston, and the Greater New York Area.