Top Posts
Home Armenia Armenia and Lebanon Discuss Prospects for Expanding Economic Ties
ArmeniaArmenianFeaturedNewsWorld

Armenia and Lebanon Discuss Prospects for Expanding Economic Ties

January 25, 2018

DAVOS — Prime Minister Karen Karapetian met with Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri on the margins of the ongoing World Economic Forum in Davos.

Karen Karapetian noted that traditionally Armenia and Lebanon have enjoyed strong and friendly bilateral relations, and the government of Armenia is keen to further strengthen and deepen them. The Prime Ministers also highlighted the role of the Lebanese-Armenian community in terms of promoting cooperation and strong ties between the two countries.

Karen Karapetian briefed his counterpart on Armenia’s economic developments and the ongoing reforms, noting that quite good economic indicators were recorded last year, and his government is determined to advance the process of reforms.

Touching upon the prospects for cooperation, the Premier advised that, being an EAEU-member country, Armenia benefits from GSP+ trade regime and has signed the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement with the European Union. In addition, our country has very good relations with neighboring Iran and may be interesting for Lebanese businesses and investors.

In turn, Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri said they intend to work closely with Armenia and the Armenian business circles, and his government is ready to take specific steps in that direction. Saad Hariri invited Karen Karapetian to visit Lebanon, which was accepted with pleasure.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related News

100 LIVES and ICFJ Establish Award for Integrity in Journalism

March 10, 2016

Genocide Denial is Alive and Well

January 22, 2015

Armenians Start Voting in Parliamentary Elections

April 1, 2017

ARMENIAN NURSING AND REHABILITATION CENTER OF EMERSON,NJ ELECTS FOUR NEW BOARD MEMBERS

August 24, 2011

Armenia Threatens Stronger Military Action Against Azerbaijan

January 26, 2015

OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs ‘Satisfied’ With Armenian-Azeri Summit In Geneva

October 16, 2017

U.S.Calls for Armenian-Azeri Summit Before End of the Year

October 26, 2015

Dr. Ronald Marchese to Speak at Fresno State on “Treasures of Faith: Sacred Objects from the Armenian Churches of Constantinople”

January 10, 2013

Republican Party Nominates Armen Sarkissian for Next President of Armenia

January 19, 2018

CSTO Blames Azerbaijan for Karabakh Escalation

April 2, 2016

Leave a Reply