WASHINGTON, D.C.— As the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan arrive in D.C. for this week’s NATO Summit, Congressional Armenian Caucus Co-chairs – Representatives Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), Frank Pallone (D-N.J.), Gus Bilirakis (R-Fla.), and David Valadao (R-Calif.) – called for the Biden Administration to support Armenia’s sovereignty and withhold military aid to Azerbaijan.

“As Washington hosts the NATO Summit this week, the U.S. must ensure Azerbaijan faces consequences for its actions and is not rewarded for war crimes, human rights abuses, and the ethnic cleansing of over 120,000 Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh,” the members said.

“America must support Armenia’s sovereignty and reject Azerbaijan’s aggressive demands. This means stopping military aid to Azerbaijan and sanctioning officials responsible for abuses,” the co-chairs continued.

“As leaders gather at the NATO Summit, the Biden Administration must ensure Azerbaijan follows international laws, including returning Armenian prisoners of war, protecting cultural heritage sites, upholding the right of Armenians to return to their homes in Nagorno-Karabakh under international guarantees. Accountability is crucial for lasting peace in the South Caucasus,” they concluded.