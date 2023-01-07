Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

YEREVAN — On January 6, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and the Administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Samantha Power had a phone conversation.

During the phone conversation, the Foreign Minister of Armenia briefed the USAID Administrator on the deteriorating humanitarian situation due to Azerbaijan’s blockade since December 12 of the only road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia – the Lachin Corridor. Minister Mirzoyan underlined that Azerbaijan’s actions are aimed at subjecting 120,000 Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh to ethnic cleansing.

Emphasising that Azerbaijan flagrantly violates its commitments assumed by the Trilateral Statement of November 9, 2020, the Foreign Minister of Armenia highlighted the importance of precise efforts of the international community aimed at restoration of the Lachin Corridor’s regular operation and prevention of the humanitarian crisis.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Former President Sarkisian Testifies Before April 2016 Four-Day War Commission

YEREVAN — Former President Serzh Sarkisian testified on Thursday before an Armenian…

NAASR to Mark 60th Anniversary with Gala Celebration

BELMONT, MA — The National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR)…

AGBU Redoubles Efforts to Revitalize the Economy and People of Artsakh

STEPANAKERT — Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) organized a formal press conference…

Hayastan All Armenian Fund Delivers Over 184 Tons of Humanitarian Aid

YEREVAN — Since the very beginning of the war, through the efforts…