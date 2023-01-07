YEREVAN — On January 6, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and the Administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Samantha Power had a phone conversation.

During the phone conversation, the Foreign Minister of Armenia briefed the USAID Administrator on the deteriorating humanitarian situation due to Azerbaijan’s blockade since December 12 of the only road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia – the Lachin Corridor. Minister Mirzoyan underlined that Azerbaijan’s actions are aimed at subjecting 120,000 Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh to ethnic cleansing.

Emphasising that Azerbaijan flagrantly violates its commitments assumed by the Trilateral Statement of November 9, 2020, the Foreign Minister of Armenia highlighted the importance of precise efforts of the international community aimed at restoration of the Lachin Corridor’s regular operation and prevention of the humanitarian crisis.