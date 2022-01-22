Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Saturday. According to the press service of the Kremlin, the conversation took place on the initiative of the Armenian side.

The practical aspects of the implementation of the agreements recorded in the tripartite statements of the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia dated November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021, including issues related to the delimitation and demarcation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, were considered.

The expediency of continuing work through the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Russia, USA, France) was noted.

Taking into account the current chairmanship of Armenia in the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the prospects for further cooperation within the CSTO were discussed.

“At the request of Nikol Pashinyan, the President of Russia briefly informed about the progress of negotiations with the United States and its allies on guarantees of the security of the Russian Federation,” the statement says.