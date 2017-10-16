Top Posts
Home Armenian Genocide New Documentary on Paramaz “RED” Premiered in Istanbul
Armenian GenocideFeaturedHunchakianNews

New Documentary on Paramaz “RED” Premiered in Istanbul

October 16, 2017

Red, a documentary, directed by Mr. Kadir Akin, about the life, views and struggles of Matteos “Paramaz” Sarkissian, a leader of the Social Democrat Hunchakian Party, who was executed in 1915 along with his 19 Hunchakian comrades at Beyazıt Square, premiered in Istanbul on October 12, 2017.

The documentary, based on the book written by Mr. Akin “Armenian Revolutionary Paramaz – Armenian Socialists and Genocide from Abdulhamid to Ittihat Terakki” examined Paramaz’s statements, ideas, and actions, along with the Armenian Question in the Ottoman Empire and the subsequent Armenians Genocide.

Among those attending the premier were; Mr. Garo Paylan member of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, Mr. Alex Keushkerian, member of the Social Democrat Hunchakian Party Central Committee, representatives of Turkey’s; Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), Republican People’s Party (CHP), Socialist Party of Refoundation (SYKP) and Party of Labour (EMEP), representatives of various institution, intellectuals and writers, as well as large number of Turkish citizens of Armenian descent.

After thanking the audience, Mr. Akin stated the documentary will be entered into international film festivals and be shown at special screenings throughout Turkey and the world.

0 comment
1
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related News

Ter-Petrosian Backs Away From ‘Physical Confrontation’ With Government

April 28, 2011

\”Shocking\” Interview With Charles Aznavour

October 9, 2011

Armenia\’s Vladimir Arzumanyan Wins Junior Eurovision Song Contest

November 22, 2010

The 2017 International Hrant Dink Award Granted to Eren Keskin from Turkey and Ai Weiwei from China

September 15, 2017

Commemoration of the Armenian Genocide in Solvang, California

May 16, 2017

European Court Holds Hearing on Perinçek v. Switzerland Case

January 28, 2015

Ararat Foundation To Rebuild And Reconstruct Karvajar\’s Cultural Center in Artsakh

December 12, 2016

Two Afghan Citizens Arrested for Attempt to Cross Armenia-Turkey Border

July 8, 2016

Azerbaijan Hands Over Armenian POW to Nagorno-Karabakh

November 18, 2015

A Time to Act: What Will Become of Varak Monastery After The Recent Earthquake in Van?

January 20, 2012

Leave a Comment























 