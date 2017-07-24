Criminal Cases Launched Over Targeting Civilian Settlements by Azerbaijani Forces

YEREVAN (Armenpress) — Azerbaijani forces opened gunfire at Chinari, a village in Armenia’s bordering Tavush province, in yet another incident of deliberate targeting of civilians. The shelling resulted in significant material damages.

“On July 20, the Azerbaijani shelling damaged the kindergarten’s roof and walls, two homes, a barn was destroyed. The shooting also completely destroyed the village’s water mill. One of our villagers suffered 12 million drams in damages”, the village official said.

In addition, the Azerbaijani military even deployed snipers to shoot and kill a young man of the Armenian village. For more than two hours the villager was forced to hide near the village cemetery, while under Azeri sniper fire. Luckily he was unharmed.

Azerbaijani forces continued this blatant and intentional violation of international humanitarian law on July 21, opening fire at Armenia’s Barekamavan village. Fortunately, no victims were reported in the incidents.

The Investigative Department of Tavush province launched 5 criminal cases over the shelling of the village.