Creative Armenia is excited to introduce the 29 creative teams that will take part in Artbox, a creative incubator that provides comprehensive support to creative ideas with potential for commercial success. The incubator has been launched in partnership with the EU4Business “Innovative Tourism and Technology Development for Armenia” (ITTD).

For 12 weeks, the selected teams – which represent cutting-edge projects in theatre, music, cultural tourism, design, and beyond – will work closely with renowned international and local mentors to build a strong package of materials. Then they will be invited to pitch their projects to major investors, grant-makers, and sponsors.

“We are delighted by the depth and range of Artbox’s first wave of participants,” said Creative Armenia founding director Garin Hovannisian. “And we look forward to supporting them with a system of support unprecedented in the world of the arts.”

“Our project actively promotes the culture of innovation and creativity in the tourism sector of Armenia,” said Wilhelm Hugo, Team Leader of GIZ’s EU4Business Innovative Tourism and Technology Development for Armenia Project. “And we are excited to support the selected creative entrepreneurs in bringing their art projects and creative ideas to life with the help of the Artbox incubator”.

The 29 project team leaders are:

-Alla Sahakyan with Michel Legrand Musical, a musical performance.

-Anoush Tatevossian with the Tumanyan International Storytellers Festival.

-Astghik Harutyunyan with Soviet-Era Ghosts – hiking and cultural tours.

-Christina Arutyunova with the Online Platform of Photography.

-Gevorg Grigoryan with Art Tent, a traveling museum.

-Hasmik Jinanyan with Orran Cultural Village, an ethnocultural center in Vanadzor.

-Hayk Karoyi with Nvagaran, an Armenian music platform.

-Inga Harutyunyan with Armenian Culture Video Game.

-Karen Hakobyan with the International Tattoo Art Festival, the first in the region.

-Kristapor Manaryan with Husik vs. Virusik, a children’s musical film.

-Lusine Kagramanyan with Surr Radio, an online Armenian radio station.

-Lusine Mkhoyan with Lusatoo Lab, an interior design workshop space in Gyumri.

-Mari Grigoryan with the Art Gallery after Jim Mouradick in Dsegh.

-Mariam Emeksizyan with MXZN MXZN, a ready-to-wear brand inspired by the myth of Narcissus.

-Mary Israelyan with Amy Showroom & Workshop in Gyumri.

-Meri Amirkhanyan with VisualGap-Karashamb, a printing workshop and studio in Karashamb.

-Mkhitar Danielyan with the new edition of Theatre On The Roof.

-Narek Khachatryan with Ironbag, a solar energy-powered laptop bag.

-Narek Margaryan with An Alien’s Guide to Armenia, a satiric guidebook.

-Nina Rasiuk with Armenian 3D Influencer, our first 3D virtual influencer.

-Samvel Saghatelyan with Art Machine, an art vending machine.

-Sevana Tchakerian with JINJ, an experimental performance in Lori.

-Slavik Muradyan with Armenian Virtual Female Singer.

-Sonya Avagyan with The Game of Dragons, a high-fashion luxury collection.

-Susanna Khachatryan with Zako, an animated feature film.

-Taron Grigoryan with SPCTR Lights and its contemporary-art-inspired lamps.

-Tirayr Mkhitaryan with Tirayr Guitar Box, a professional guitar-making workshop in Vanadzor.

-Van Sarkissian with The Bridge, the first Armenian online NFT platform.

-Yeva Gasparyan with ThermoCity, an interactive photo exhibition in Gyumri.

Artbox has been inspired by innovative models in business and tech and adapted to meet the needs of the creative sector. Each week, 29 teams will be joined by distinguished workshop leaders, keynote speakers, and mentors and focus on an aspect of their creative business – from market analysis and marketing, to financing and legal rights. After completing the incubation, the teams will be given an exclusive opportunity to present their projects for financial support to high-profile cultural investors, grant-makers, supporters, and more. To learn more about the incubator, visit our website: www.artboxarmenia.com.

Creative Armenia is a global arts foundation for the Armenian people that discovers, develops, and champions innovative talent across the arts. Artbox has been developed by Creative Armenia and launched in partnership with the European Union and GIZ’s EU4Business “Innovative Tourism and Technology Development for Armenia” (ITTD) project.

The EU4Business “Innovative Tourism and Technology Development for Armenia’’ project is co-funded by the European Union and the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and implemented by German Development Cooperation GIZ through the Private Sector Development and TVET South Caucasus Programme. The project is part of the EU4Business initiative of the European Union.