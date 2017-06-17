17-Year-Old Haik Martirosyan to be Granted Chess Grandmaster Title

YEREVAN (Panorama.am) — The junior Armenian chess players gained impressive results at European Individual Chess Championship 2017 held at Minsk, Belarus.

“Haik Martirosyan, Aram Hakobyan, Artur Davtyan and Arman Mikaelyan fulfilled grandmaster norm. It is quite a great achievement to fulfill that norm at such a young age,” Mikayel Andreasyan, General Secretary of the Chess Federation of Armenia, said at a press conference on Monday.

17-year-old Armenian player Haik Martirosyan will be granted the Grandmaster title already in October 2017.

Mr. Andreasyan also added that before Haik, Samvel Ter-Sahakyan was the only young Armenian chess player to receive the GM title (15 years old).

“When I have a good start at a tournament, I achieve good results at the end of it,” Haik said, adding that he has played all the games confidently.