Top Posts
Home Armenia 17-Year-Old Haik Martirosyan to be Granted Chess Grandmaster Title
ArmeniaArmenianNews

17-Year-Old Haik Martirosyan to be Granted Chess Grandmaster Title

June 19, 2017

YEREVAN (Panorama.am) — The junior Armenian chess players gained impressive results at European Individual Chess Championship 2017 held at Minsk, Belarus.

“Haik Martirosyan, Aram Hakobyan, Artur Davtyan and Arman Mikaelyan fulfilled grandmaster norm. It is quite a great achievement to fulfill that norm at such a young age,” Mikayel Andreasyan, General Secretary of the Chess Federation of Armenia, said at a press conference on Monday.

17-year-old Armenian player Haik Martirosyan will be granted the Grandmaster title already in October 2017.

Mr. Andreasyan also added that before Haik, Samvel Ter-Sahakyan was the only young Armenian chess player to receive the GM title (15 years old).

“When I have a good start at a tournament, I achieve good results at the end of it,” Haik said, adding that he has played all the games confidently.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related News

Assemblyman Gatto Leads the California State Commemoration of the Armenian Genocide

April 11, 2011

Artur Sargsian “the Food Bringer” Dies After Hunger Strike

March 16, 2017

Turkish Intellectuals Who Have Recognized The Armenian Genocide: Cem Özdemir

April 3, 2015

U.S. State Department Annual Report Critical of Armenia\’s Human Rights Record

April 22, 2013

War and Genocide: The Gallipoli/Dardanelles Campaign and the Armenian Genocide

June 16, 2014

Righteous Turks: Who Are They and Why Are They So Important?

September 17, 2014

Solar Symposium in Armenia

August 28, 2016

Turkey to Return Confiscated Armenian and Other Minority Properties

August 29, 2011

Turkey Court Stops Nationalization of Armenian Church in Diyarbakir

April 6, 2017

Illustrated Lecture in Glendale by Osman Köker on “Images of Armenians in Turkey 100 Years Ago”

January 11, 2011

Leave a Comment























 