Applications for SERVICE Armenia 2017 Now Available

BERKELEY, CA—The Paros Foundation is excited to announce its dates for SERVICE Armenia 2017. The Program will run from June 24 to July 25, 2017 and enables young people to travel and tour Armenia and Artsakh, while engaging in meaningful service projects benefiting Armenia and her people. Applications are now available on the Foundation’s website www.parosfoundation.org.

“I am looking forward to a fun and successful SERVICE Armenia 2017 program this summer.” Said Peter Abajian, Executive Director of The Paros Foundation. “It is quite exciting to see students from throughout the country develop friendships with one another while working on meaningful service projects in Armenia.”

“Seeing what we accomplished over the month in Armenia was very meaningful for me. Working with the kids and working on renovating the three classrooms was very exciting and fulfilling.” Said Alec Muradlyan, “I would definitely recommend this program to anyone interested.”

Throughout the Program, participants will tour historic, religious and cultural sites in Armenia and Artsakh with experienced, English speaking staff and guides. Safe and well located accommodations and transportation combined with interesting cultural and educational activities will ensure all will have an engaging and memorable experience. The program is open to both Armenian and American young people (ages 17 to 22) wishing to participate in this once in a lifetime opportunity. Knowledge of the Armenian language is not required. Join us and create a lifetime of great memories and friends. The deadline to submit the completed application is April 1, 2017.

“Overall, this was the best month ever and I couldn’t imagine my first experience in Armenia any other way. I made amazing memories with the best people, who I will carry out friendships with for a lifetime!” Said Nicole Sarkisian, SERVICE Armenia 2015 Participant.

More information including photos, video and the application form can be found at www.parosfoundation.org. For more information, please contact Peter Abajian (310) 400-9061 or via peter@parosfoundation.org.