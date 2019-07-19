YEREVAN — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Gladys Berejiklian, the Premier of the Australian State of New South Wales, who is paying a private visit to Armenia.

“We are happy and proud of your activities in Australia. Today, you are one of the most influential Armenian women in the world, and I am pleased to meet you,” Nikol Pashinyan said. The Head of Government expressed the hope that Gladys Berejiklian’s efforts would help wind up relations between Armenia and Australia and expand the scope of mutual interests.

Gladys Berejiklian complimented the Prime Minister for the positive developments unfolding in Armenia and stated the Armenian community of Australia is closely following the events taking place in the Motherland. She emphasized that unlike what could be seen over the past few years, this time she can witness great enthusiasm and belief among the Armenians. Mrs. Berejiklian talked about her activities in the state of New South Wales and the Armenian community of Australia.

The interlocutors exchanged ideas on developing cooperation between Armenia and Australia, strengthening ties between the Motherland and the Diaspora, as well as on the priorities of the Armenian government.

Gladys Berejiklian was also hosted President Armen Sarkissian. The President welcomed her visit to historical Fatherland and hailed her activities for the recognition of the Genocide and Artsakh’s right for self-determination.

The Parliament of New South Wales adopted a resolution condemning the Armenian Genocide back in 1997.

Gladys Berenjiklian said that as a grandchild of the Genocide survivors visiting Armenia, she is proud of her Armenian roots and ancestry. She expressed hope to see Armenia more developed during her next visits.

The parties exchanged views on the opportunities for cooperation between Armenia and Australia’s largest state New South Wales, spoke about the Armenian community of Australia and its role.

* * *

Gladys Berejiklian won the March 23, 2019 election in New South Wales to become the first ever female politician re-elected to the post of prime minister. Berejiklian’s grandparents survived the Armenian Genocide.

New South Wales is one of eight states in Australia with a population of about 8 million, of which more than 5 million live in the capital city of Sydney. Per capita GDP stands at about 53,000 dollars. Being only the fifth most populated state in Australia, New South Wales provides 32.7% of the Australian economy. 20% consists of agriculture. The state exports coal, and boasts a strong component of high-tech industry. Sydney is home to Australia’s largest IT companies.