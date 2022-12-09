YEREVAN — Creative Armenia is delighted to officially launch and open the applications for Artbox Entrepreneur, a program funded by the European Union in Armenia and launched in partnership with AGBU Armenia within the framework of the KATAPULT Creative Accelerator Program.

Through an 8-week career acceleration program in the Winter of 2023 — taking place digitally through a cutting-edge online platform — selected artists and cultural professionals across all creative fields will be offered an unparalleled opportunity to boost their careers. Working with top-notch mentors in business and renowned cultural leaders, they will develop their individually tailored career acceleration plan and will receive a €2,500 grant to bring it to life.

To learn more about the Artbox Entrepreneur and to apply by the January 10, 2023 deadline, please visit the website: www.creativearmenia.org/artbox-entrepreneur.

“We are proud to bring a new addition of our signature Artbox programs to talented creators,” said Creative Armenia’s Director of Programs Anush Ter-Khachatryan. “Artbox Entrepreneur is unprecedented in its methodology, approach, and its mission of giving an effective career boost that creators seek.”

The application is open for creators from across the world executing their creative and professional activity within the Republic of Armenia and looking to maximize, monetize, and market their talent. The program is tailored towards professional individual artists across the discipline with craftsmanship who need support in coming up with business strategy, branding assets, and establishing professional partnerships.

Inspired by innovative models in business and tech, Artbox is a reinvention of the incubator and accelerator models for the art world — a dynamic entrepreneurial system that supports individuals, projects, and institutions across disciplines with potential for success. Through a set of signature cutting-edge programs, Artbox develops commercial viability, audience growth, and investable creative products.