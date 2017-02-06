Top Posts
Home Armenia YouGov: 27% of Americans View Armenia as a Friendly Nation
ArmeniaNews

YouGov: 27% of Americans View Armenia as a Friendly Nation

February 6, 2017

Panarmenian.Net – In a new poll conducted by YouGov, 27% of Americans said they consider Armenia a friendly nation.

Furthermore, 6% regarded the country an ally, 8% described the relationship as unfriendly, 2% said Armenia is an enemy, while 57% said they weren’t sure.

YouGov is an international Internet-based market research firm, whose methodology involves obtaining responses from an invited group of Internet users, and then weighting these responses in line with demographic information.

The research was conducted from January 28 to February 1, with YouGov asking 7,150 adults living in the United States the question: “Do you consider the countries listed below to be a friend or an enemy of the United States?”

Each respondent was asked his or her opinion about a random selection of 15 of 144 countries. The response options were “Enemy,” “Unfriendly,” “Friendly,” “Ally”, or “Not Sure” for each country listed.

Interestingly, 4% of U.S. respondents think Turkey is an enemy, and 24% believe the Muslim nation to be unfriendly.

20% and 39% of respondents think Azerbaijan and Georgia are friendly countries, and 6% and 2% consider the nations enemies, respectively.

North Korea, Iran, and Syria top the rankings as the most hostile countries with 57%, 41% and 32% of participants dubbing them as enemies.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Kanye West Surprise Concert in Armenia Ends with Swan Lake Dive

April 12, 2015

USAID Launches New Project to Address Groundwater Resource Challenge in Ararat Valley

February 11, 2016

Chicago Artist Marks Armenian Genocide With Guernica-size Work

March 24, 2015

Karabakh Conflict a Direct Threat to the Security of Armenia, Azerbaijan

February 3, 2017

BREAKING NEWS: Opposition Demonstrators Conquer Liberty Square

March 17, 2011

Displaced Armenian Syrian Students Focus of Haigazian University Fundraiser

July 23, 2014

AGBU Hye Geen 20th Anniversary Commemoration

October 10, 2013

Founding Parliament Activists Set Free

May 4, 2015

German MPs Say Troops Must Return if Turkey Refuses Incirlik Visit

July 11, 2016

Houri Berberian Appointed as Chair of Armenian Studies at UCI

October 3, 2016

Leave a Reply























 