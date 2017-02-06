YouGov: 27% of Americans View Armenia as a Friendly Nation

Panarmenian.Net – In a new poll conducted by YouGov, 27% of Americans said they consider Armenia a friendly nation.

Furthermore, 6% regarded the country an ally, 8% described the relationship as unfriendly, 2% said Armenia is an enemy, while 57% said they weren’t sure.

YouGov is an international Internet-based market research firm, whose methodology involves obtaining responses from an invited group of Internet users, and then weighting these responses in line with demographic information.

The research was conducted from January 28 to February 1, with YouGov asking 7,150 adults living in the United States the question: “Do you consider the countries listed below to be a friend or an enemy of the United States?”

Each respondent was asked his or her opinion about a random selection of 15 of 144 countries. The response options were “Enemy,” “Unfriendly,” “Friendly,” “Ally”, or “Not Sure” for each country listed.

Interestingly, 4% of U.S. respondents think Turkey is an enemy, and 24% believe the Muslim nation to be unfriendly.

20% and 39% of respondents think Azerbaijan and Georgia are friendly countries, and 6% and 2% consider the nations enemies, respectively.

North Korea, Iran, and Syria top the rankings as the most hostile countries with 57%, 41% and 32% of participants dubbing them as enemies.