ANTALYA — Turkey is systematically continuing the normalization process with Armenia, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated during a meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomatic Forum.

According to the Anadolu Agency, the Turkish President expressed satisfaction with the ongoing peace process between Yerevan and Baku. He emphasized that Turkey wishes to see Azerbaijan as a “builder of peace in the South Caucasus,” adding that Turkey is “systematically continuing the normalization process with Armenia.”

The two leaders also discussed the state of bilateral relations, as well as regional and international issues.