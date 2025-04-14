Up next
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

ANTALYA — Turkey is systematically continuing the normalization process with Armenia, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated during a meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomatic Forum.

According to the Anadolu Agency, the Turkish President expressed satisfaction with the ongoing peace process between Yerevan and Baku. He emphasized that Turkey wishes to see Azerbaijan as a “builder of peace in the South Caucasus,” adding that Turkey is “systematically continuing the normalization process with Armenia.”

The two leaders also discussed the state of bilateral relations, as well as regional and international issues.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Armenia in List of Dangerous Countries for Israelis – Head of Jewish Community Labels it Provocation

YERVAN — The Israel Counter Terrorism Bureau issued a warning Friday to…

Azerbaijani Authorities’ Refusal to Allow ICRS Representatives to Visit Captive Armenian Officer Gross Violation of International Law

YEREVAN (Arka.am). Armenian Defense Minister, Chairman of the Commission on Prisoners of…

Patriarchal Election Déjà Vu in Turkey: Government Meddling in the Election is Inevitable, But Not Decisive

By Hratch Tchilingirian Oxford The election process of a new Armenian Patriarch…

Greek PM Praises ‘Historic’ Ties With Armenia

ATHENS (RFE/RL) — Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras praised his country’s “strong…