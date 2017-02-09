Top Posts
Henrikh Mkhitaryan Wins Manchester United January Goal of the Month

February 9, 2017

MANCHESTER — Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s decisive run and finish in the Emirates FA Cup fourth-round win over Wigan Athletic has been voted Manchester United’s Goal of the Month for January – the second successive month he has topped the poll.

Mkhitaryan’s driving run kick-started a brilliant counter-attack that the Armenian finished following good work by Anthony Martial, putting the Reds three goals to the good in the 4-0 triumph over the Latics.

The breakaway goal received 52 per cent of fans’ votes in our poll to take the prize ahead of Wayne Rooney’s landmark free-kick against Stoke City, which attracted 43 per cent of the vote, and Bastian Schweinsteiger’s instinctive hooked finish in the tie against Wigan (3 per cent).

Mkhitaryan also scooped December’s accolade for his outrageous ‘scorpion kick’ against Middlesbrough. And while, by his own admission, that Boxing Day strike was the best goal he’d ever scored, the swift move against Wigan is another addition to his growing list of eye-catching efforts for the Reds.

