Armenian American Business Council to Participate in the 2017 Los Angeles Travel & Adventure Show

LOS ANGELES — Armenian American Business Council, in close cooperation with the Consulate
General of Armenia, has once again decided to attend the Los Angeles Travel & Adventure
Show on February 18-19, 2017, one of the largest tourism expos in the country. The organization
hopes to inspire further growth in the Tourism sectors of Armenian and Karabakh by speaking
with leaders of the tourism industry who will be attending the event.
In the past, AABC has received many commendations from fellow attendees for our
participation and dedication to showing the wonders of Armenia and Artsakh in the clearest
light. Last year, AABC was awarded “Best New Exhibitor” for the design of our booth, and hope
to yet again impress attendees as we encourage everyone to experience everything Armenia and
Artsakh have to offer.
Participating in the Travel & Adventure Show will also be a delegation headed by the
International Business Relations Support Council of the Armenian Parliament, along with
various entrepreneurs and public sector representatives from the Republic of Armenia.
The Armenian community of greater Southern California is highly encouraged to attend
the event, visit the AABC booth and spend the day at the Los Angeles Convention Center.
-The Armenian American Business Council is a non-profit organization seeking to encourage
investment and growth in the economic sectors of Armenia, working to provide access to the vast
American markets for Armenian entrepreneurs, and promoting stronger bilateral
economic, trade and commercial relations between the United States and the Republic of
Armenia by facilitating linkages between U.S. and Armenia-based business communities, by
way of sector-specific trade shows, business expos, and professional conferences.
For Immediate Contact: (818) 660-0757 Email: aabc.usinfo@gmail.com