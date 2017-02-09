Top Posts
Home Armenian Armenian American Business Council to Participate in the 2017 Los Angeles Travel & Adventure Show
ArmenianCommunityNews

Armenian American Business Council to Participate in the 2017 Los Angeles Travel & Adventure Show

February 9, 2017

LOS ANGELES — Armenian American Business Council, in close cooperation with the Consulate
General of Armenia, has once again decided to attend the Los Angeles Travel & Adventure
Show on February 18-19, 2017, one of the largest tourism expos in the country. The organization
hopes to inspire further growth in the Tourism sectors of Armenian and Karabakh by speaking
with leaders of the tourism industry who will be attending the event.

In the past, AABC has received many commendations from fellow attendees for our
participation and dedication to showing the wonders of Armenia and Artsakh in the clearest
light. Last year, AABC was awarded “Best New Exhibitor” for the design of our booth, and hope
to yet again impress attendees as we encourage everyone to experience everything Armenia and
Artsakh have to offer.

Participating in the Travel & Adventure Show will also be a delegation headed by the
International Business Relations Support Council of the Armenian Parliament, along with
various entrepreneurs and public sector representatives from the Republic of Armenia.

The Armenian community of greater Southern California is highly encouraged to attend
the event, visit the AABC booth and spend the day at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

-The Armenian American Business Council is a non-profit organization seeking to encourage
investment and growth in the economic sectors of Armenia, working to provide access to the vast
American markets for Armenian entrepreneurs, and promoting stronger bilateral
economic, trade and commercial relations between the United States and the Republic of
Armenia by facilitating linkages between U.S. and Armenia-based business communities, by
way of sector-specific trade shows, business expos, and professional conferences.

For Immediate Contact: (818) 660-0757 Email: aabc.usinfo@gmail.com

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

French National Assembly Sends Genocide Denial Bill to Special Committee

December 3, 2015

Unique Armenian Oral History Conference at UCLA

May 4, 2011

Prof. Shemmassian to Present Musa Dagh at USC international workshop on Resisting the Path to Genocide

August 28, 2012

Tehran Hosts Iran-Armenia Joint Economic Commission Meeting

December 15, 2014

ACA Congratulates Newly-Elected Pasadena Mayor

April 23, 2015

Turkish Government Planning to Nationalize Tuzla Camp before Returning it to Armenian Community

May 15, 2015

Jubilee Celebration of the 170th Anniversary of the Armenian Evangelical Church Held in Yerevan

October 3, 2016

From Ataturk to Erdogan: A Two-Day Conference in Yerevan

November 5, 2013

Louisiana Senate Passes Resolution Condemning Azeri Aggression and Falsification

May 29, 2014

COAF Yerevan Music Festival Features Top Bands

August 10, 2015

Leave a Reply























 