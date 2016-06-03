Top Posts
Home Armenia Armenia Announces Lifting of Visa Requirements with Iran
ArmeniaNews

Armenia Announces Lifting of Visa Requirements with Iran

June 3, 2016

YEREVAN — The Armenian government announced on Thursday the signing of an agreement with Iran on abolishing visa requirements for Iranian nationals arriving in the country, saying that the measure will streng Armenia’s relations with Iran and attract more Iranian tourists to the country.

“The agreement is aimed at further development of relations between the two countries, strengthening mutually beneficial economic, trade and other relations and regulation of mutual visits of both countries’ citizens,” the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Deputy Foreign Minister Shavarsh Kocharyan explained that under the agreement, Armenian and Iranian citizens will not need entry visas for a stay of up to 90 days in a period of 180 days and will have an opportunity to have extensions of the period of stay by the authorities.

The number of Iranians visiting Armenia has increased sharply over the past decade. According to Armenian government data, it reached 144,000 last year, up by 24 percent from 2014.

Many Iranians travel to Armenia during annual celebrations in March of Nowruz, the ancient Persian New Year that has long been their country’s most popular and longest holiday. The number of such holidaymakers more than doubled this year.

Iranian citizens are currently able to receive Armenian visas at Yerevan’s Zvartnots airport and the sole Armenian-Iranian overland border crossing. They are charged 3,000 drams ($6.3) for a single-entry short-term visa.

Armenia has sought to expand its ties with Iran since the bulk of international sanctions were lifted from its southern neighbor last year.

Experts say the visa-free regime may significantly facilitate the two neighboring countries’ economic and, in particular, tourist exchange.

1 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Members of Congress Commemorate 101st Anniversary of Armenian Genocide on Capitol Hill

April 28, 2016

Sixth Annual Youth Talents Concert at Carnegie Hall a Resounding Success

November 10, 2014

Armenian Peacekeepers Leave for Germany to Prepare for Afghanistan Mission

July 20, 2016

New Executive Committee Elected at Ararat Home of Los Angeles

May 25, 2016

Yerevan Transport Activists Again Clash With Police

October 31, 2013

Arsinee Khanjian: Open Letter to the Armenian Diaspora

September 28, 2016

London 2012: Arsen Julfalakyan Wins Silver Medal in Greco-Roman Wrestling

August 5, 2012

Armenian Genocide Billboards Welcome Delegates to Republican National Convention

July 11, 2016

Human Rights House Network Calls for the Release of Political Prisoner Nikol Pashinian

December 16, 2010

CIS Leaders Sign Military Cooperation Pact

October 16, 2015

1 comment

jens June 4, 2016 at 7:46 am

CLEVER FOR ARMENIAS ECONOMIC GROWTH-AND FOR IRAN TOO

Reply

Leave a Reply























 